Work to replace Coghill Bridge to start in March
WORK on the replacement for an unsafe 124-year-old bridge over Wick River is scheduled to start in two months' time.
Published: Sat 14 Jan 2017
WORK on a £10 million operations and maintenance base at Wick harbour is expected to get under way next month.
Published: Fri 13 Jan 2017
THURSO Leisure Centre is set to reopen its pool next week after its £2.7 million refurbishment is completed.
Published: Fri 13 Jan 2017
INDUSTRIAL action looks set to take place at Dounreay after last ditch talks over a pay dispute failed last night.
Published: Fri 13 Jan 2017
FOUR out of five pregnant women from Caithness gave birth 100 miles south of Caithness General Hospital during 2016.
Published: Fri 13 Jan 2017
ALL three Caithness football clubs have been frozen out this weekend as snow and ice has postponed matches across Caithness and the Highlands.
Published: Tue 10 Jan 2017
RIDING the waves of success, Thurso racer Duncan Johnstone capped off a memorable 2016 when he landed his third national jet-ski title.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
CAITHNESS started off 2017 with a hard fought victory over Aberdeen Wanderers without their defence conceding any points at Millbank.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
WICK Academy continued their resurgence in the SHFL to make it six wins in a row.
Hayley Grant recently captured stormy seas at Scalesburn, Wick.
Reader Dan Malcolm took this shot of Dunnet beach in the early afternoon on Sunday December 29.
It look a major leap of faith by this salmon to clear the main sluice gates on Loch More. Reader Annemarie Dunnet, of Kestrel View, Lyth took the stunning shot on Thursday of last week.
Reader Brian Milligan took this early morning view towards Weydale last week from near his home in Hilliclay.
Dana Meiklejohn, of Eddana, Dunnet took this shot of a sunset beyond Dunnet Forest.
Clythness Lighthouse, which was permanently discontinued by the Northern Lighthouse Board on March 18, 2010, by Willie Mackay, of Oldhall.
Three lifeboats and a search-and-rescue helicopter are captured in this image taken at the recent John O'Groats Harbour Day. Thurso, Wick and Longhope lifeboats, together with the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, were involved in a mock rescue exercise off the harbour. The picture was taken by C. Ryan, Thurso.
