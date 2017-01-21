News

Caithness title hopes fade in Fife

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017

rugby

CAITHNESS suffered a major blow in the BT Caledonia One title race as they let slip their first half lead with defeat at Glenrothes.

Wick win on the road..... again

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017

Michael Steven gave Wick the lead at Princess Royal Park.

WICK Academy bounced back from last week's humiliating 5-1 defeat by Nairn County by recording their ninth away win of the season at Deveronvale.

Dunnet Beach

Reader Dan Malcolm took this shot of Dunnet beach in the early afternoon on Sunday December 29.

Dunnet Beach

Salmon on Loch More

It look a major leap of faith by this salmon to clear the main sluice gates on Loch More. Reader Annemarie Dunnet, of Kestrel View, Lyth took the stunning shot on Thursday of last week.

Salmon on Loch More

Early morning view towards Weydale

Reader Brian Milligan took this early morning view towards Weydale last week from near his home in Hilliclay.

Early morning view towards Weydale

Clythness Lighthouse

Clythness Lighthouse, which was permanently discontinued by the Northern Lighthouse Board on March 18, 2010, by Willie Mackay, of Oldhall.

Clythness Lighthouse

John O'Groats Harbour Day

Three lifeboats and a search-and-rescue helicopter are captured in this image taken at the recent John O'Groats Harbour Day. Thurso, Wick and Longhope lifeboats, together with the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, were involved in a mock rescue exercise off the harbour. The picture was taken by C. Ryan, Thurso.

John O'Groats Harbour Day

 

