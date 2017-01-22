No show patients urged to cancel appointments PATIENTS failed to attend almost 6000 appointments at six GP practices in Caithness during 2016. 1

Council given keys to new school campus 2 Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017 Highland Council have been handed the keys to the new £48.5 million Wick Community Campus despite work not yet being completed.

Plea to Caithness fundraisers to sign up for MoonWalk Scotland Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017 WALK the Walk is encouraging people in Caithness to make one final New Year's resolution which will make a real difference to others.

Clearances film follows emigrant's journey Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017 A SHORT film based on the Highland Clearances will soon be available to stream online.