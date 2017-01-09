Police appeal for information on wildlife offenders
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of individuals being involved in using dogs to kill hares.
Published: Sun 08 Jan 2017
A GLASGOW tradition came to Wick this weekend when a traffic cone was placed on one of the town's landmarks.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
ONE person has been airlifted to hospital after going over the cliffs at South Head in Wick.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
THURSO was missed out more than 100 times on the far north rail line last year because of delays to the service.
Published: Fri 06 Jan 2017
A 36-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with setting fire to a cellar and objects in Ackergill Tower.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
CAITHNESS started off 2017 with a hard fought victory over Aberdeen Wanderers without their defence conceding any points at Millbank.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
WICK Academy continued their resurgence in the SHFL to make it six wins in a row.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
SCOTTISH under-18 women's surfing champion Iona McLachlan capped off a memorable 2016 when she represented Scotland at the Eurosurf Junior Championships in Morocco.
Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017
ANDREW Douglas is looking to prove he belongs with the best top cross country runners in the world when he competes at the upcoming IAAF Antrim International championship.
Hayley Grant recently captured stormy seas at Scalesburn, Wick.
Reader Dan Malcolm took this shot of Dunnet beach in the early afternoon on Sunday December 29.
It look a major leap of faith by this salmon to clear the main sluice gates on Loch More. Reader Annemarie Dunnet, of Kestrel View, Lyth took the stunning shot on Thursday of last week.
Reader Brian Milligan took this early morning view towards Weydale last week from near his home in Hilliclay.
Dana Meiklejohn, of Eddana, Dunnet took this shot of a sunset beyond Dunnet Forest.
Clythness Lighthouse, which was permanently discontinued by the Northern Lighthouse Board on March 18, 2010, by Willie Mackay, of Oldhall.
Three lifeboats and a search-and-rescue helicopter are captured in this image taken at the recent John O'Groats Harbour Day. Thurso, Wick and Longhope lifeboats, together with the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, were involved in a mock rescue exercise off the harbour. The picture was taken by C. Ryan, Thurso.
