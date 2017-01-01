Caithness gears up for Hogmanay
STREET parties are again being held in Thurso and Wick tonight to usher in the new year.
Published: Sat 31 Dec 2016
A WICK scientist has been awarded an MBE after being named in the New Year's Honours list.
Published: Fri 30 Dec 2016
HEALTH campaigners have expressed concerns about ambulance cover in Caithness after a family claimed they had to wait 11 hours for one to be available to take their ill son to Inverness.
Published: Thu 29 Dec 2016
AN investigation is being carried out into what caused a blaze which destroyed a house at Scarfskerry.
Published: Wed 28 Dec 2016
A 55-YEAR-OLD made a second appearance in private on Wednesday at Wick Sheriff Court facing charges under the drugs misuse, fireams and explosives acts.
Published: Sat 17 Dec 2016
FOUR goals in the first 43 minutes saw Wick Academy kill off the contest before half time to make it four wins in a row in the SHFL.
Published: Sat 10 Dec 2016
CAITHNESS capped their first game in five weeks with an impressive display as they didn't concede any points in a 24-0 victory against Strathmore at Millbank.
Published: Sat 10 Dec 2016
Wick Academy made it three wins in a row in the SHFL for the first time this season as they eventually overcame stubborn Clachnacuddin at Harmsworth Park.
Published: Sat 10 Dec 2016
INVERGORDON are rampaging towards their first North Caledonian League title in 15 years as they thrashed Thurso at The Dammies.
Hayley Grant recently captured stormy seas at Scalesburn, Wick.
Reader Dan Malcolm took this shot of Dunnet beach in the early afternoon on Sunday December 29.
It look a major leap of faith by this salmon to clear the main sluice gates on Loch More. Reader Annemarie Dunnet, of Kestrel View, Lyth took the stunning shot on Thursday of last week.
Reader Brian Milligan took this early morning view towards Weydale last week from near his home in Hilliclay.
Dana Meiklejohn, of Eddana, Dunnet took this shot of a sunset beyond Dunnet Forest.
Clythness Lighthouse, which was permanently discontinued by the Northern Lighthouse Board on March 18, 2010, by Willie Mackay, of Oldhall.
Three lifeboats and a search-and-rescue helicopter are captured in this image taken at the recent John O'Groats Harbour Day. Thurso, Wick and Longhope lifeboats, together with the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, were involved in a mock rescue exercise off the harbour. The picture was taken by C. Ryan, Thurso.
