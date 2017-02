Bar ban imposed on young Wick man A CAITHNESS man was banned from a Wick bar for a year after behaving in a "disgraceful" manner. Craig MacDougall, who lives in Proudfoot Road, Wick, admitted shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive way in the Camps bar in High Street on December 22 last year.

Extra costs could be bridge too far for project 3 Published: Fri 03 Feb 2017 PLANS to replace a 124-year-old footbridge in Wick have been thrown into doubt after the estimated cost escalated to more than half a million pounds.

Teachers losing faith over school delays 2 Published: Fri 03 Feb 2017 TEACHERS are losing faith on whether they will be able to move into their new school later this month due to the opening date being changed three times.

Soldiers' Tower sold to war veterans for just a pound 2 Published: Tue 31 Jan 2017 THE historic Soldiers' Tower has moved a step closer to being saved after landowners signed a deal to sell the title deeds of the monument for just £1.