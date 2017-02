Musician's UK tour takes in Thurso A MUSICIAN will be making a stop in Caithness to play a gig in Thurso as part of his tour from one end of the country to the other. John Lewis, who has appeared with his trio at festivals in Russia, Japan, USA, Australia and most of Europe, will be performing at the Y-Not on Saturday, February 18.

Bar ban imposed on young Wick man Published: Fri 03 Feb 2017 A CAITHNESS man was banned from a Wick bar for a year after behaving in a "disgraceful" manner. Craig MacDougall, who lives in Proudfoot Road, Wick, admitted shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive way in the Camps bar in High Street on December 22 last year.

Extra costs could be bridge too far for project 3 Published: Fri 03 Feb 2017 PLANS to replace a 124-year-old footbridge in Wick have been thrown into doubt after the estimated cost escalated to more than half a million pounds.