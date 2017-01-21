Soldiers' Tower sold to war veterans for just a pound
THE historic Soldiers' Tower has moved a step closer to being saved after landowners signed a deal to sell the title deeds of the monument for just £1.
Published: Mon 30 Jan 2017
FARMERS from Caithness are set to appear on a popular BBC One Scotland documentary airing tonight!
Published: Sun 29 Jan 2017
UNINSURED drivers in Caithness are to be targeted next week by Police Scotland in a week of action.
Published: Sun 29 Jan 2017
CHANGES to how maternity services in Wick operate will be officially introduced tomorrow with a midwife on call service replacing 24 hour obstetrician cover.
Published: Fri 27 Jan 2017
TESCO petrol station has been closed off to the public after smoke was seen coming from the forecourt.
Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017
CAITHNESS suffered a major blow in the BT Caledonia One title race as they let slip their first half lead with defeat at Glenrothes.
Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017
WICK Academy bounced back from last week's humiliating 5-1 defeat by Nairn County by recording their ninth away win of the season at Deveronvale.
Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017
THORFINN Stout's goal 10 minutes from time kept Orkney's title challenge on track as Thurso suffered defeat in Dounby.
Published: Sat 21 Jan 2017
CAITHNESS kept their title challenge on course as they thrashed Dunfermline with a 46-14 bonus point victory to move second in the table.
Hayley Grant recently captured stormy seas at Scalesburn, Wick.
Reader Dan Malcolm took this shot of Dunnet beach in the early afternoon on Sunday December 29.
It look a major leap of faith by this salmon to clear the main sluice gates on Loch More. Reader Annemarie Dunnet, of Kestrel View, Lyth took the stunning shot on Thursday of last week.
Reader Brian Milligan took this early morning view towards Weydale last week from near his home in Hilliclay.
Dana Meiklejohn, of Eddana, Dunnet took this shot of a sunset beyond Dunnet Forest.
Clythness Lighthouse, which was permanently discontinued by the Northern Lighthouse Board on March 18, 2010, by Willie Mackay, of Oldhall.
Three lifeboats and a search-and-rescue helicopter are captured in this image taken at the recent John O'Groats Harbour Day. Thurso, Wick and Longhope lifeboats, together with the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, were involved in a mock rescue exercise off the harbour. The picture was taken by C. Ryan, Thurso.
