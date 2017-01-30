Police to crack down on uninsured drivers UNINSURED drivers in Caithness are to be targeted next week by Police Scotland in a week of action.

Midwife on call service set to be introduced at CGH Published: Sun 29 Jan 2017 CHANGES to how maternity services in Wick operate will be officially introduced tomorrow with a midwife on call service replacing 24 hour obstetrician cover.

Petrol station closed off after smoke spotted Published: Fri 27 Jan 2017 TESCO petrol station has been closed off to the public after smoke was seen coming from the forecourt.

Dounreay staff to vote on strike action 1 Published: Fri 27 Jan 2017 STAFF at Dounreay will vote on whether to take strike action after requests to increase a pay rise offer were rejected.